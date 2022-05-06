8,692 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

