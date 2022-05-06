Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,286 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Leidos by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

