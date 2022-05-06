Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.