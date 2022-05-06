Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

