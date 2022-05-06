Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

EXAS opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.