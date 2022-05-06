Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

