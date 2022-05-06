Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

