Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

