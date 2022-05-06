Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $9,636,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

NYSE MC opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

