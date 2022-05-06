Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,889 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN opened at $117.73 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

