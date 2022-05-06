Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 368,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

