Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,611 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

