Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 305,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.92 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

