Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

