Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $235,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in York Water by 158.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in York Water during the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in York Water during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About York Water (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.