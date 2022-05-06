Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.