Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of TPX opened at $27.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

