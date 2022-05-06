Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 959 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.