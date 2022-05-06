Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 268 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

