104,100 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 104,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.