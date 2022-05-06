Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

