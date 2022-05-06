Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,361 shares of company stock worth $2,558,551. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

