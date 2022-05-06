Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $231,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

