Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 719 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

