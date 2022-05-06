Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.