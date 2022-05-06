Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,150 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

