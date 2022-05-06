Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.