DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 117,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

