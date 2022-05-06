Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

