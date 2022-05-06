Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL opened at $78.19 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

