Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 735 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.