Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.11 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

