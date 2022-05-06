Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.24 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

