Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 488 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 288.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $137.97 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

