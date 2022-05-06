Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 4,904 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.