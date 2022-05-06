Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $219,000 Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

