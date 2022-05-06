Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $26.76 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.