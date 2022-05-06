Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $54.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

