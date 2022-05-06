Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $105.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $95.22 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.91.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

