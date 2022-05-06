Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.70) to GBX 6,100 ($76.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,545.77.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

