Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.11 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

