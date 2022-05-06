iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.