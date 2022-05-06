Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

