Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pool by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 300,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,824,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,713.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $392.62 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

