BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.56, but opened at $86.97. BlueLinx shares last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 2,914 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 125.54%.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $952.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

