Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $32.47. Global Industrial shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 215.8% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.67.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

