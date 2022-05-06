Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.41, but opened at $98.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 577 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

