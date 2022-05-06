Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.55 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $186.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

