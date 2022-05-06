Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

