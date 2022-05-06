Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 421.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

